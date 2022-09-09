Kabaka Pyramid announces new album ‘The Kalling’ & tour (stream 3 tracks)

Reggae revivalist Kabaka Pyramid has announced a new album, The Kalling, due September 30 via Ghetto Youths International/Bebble Rock Music (pre-order). It includes his recent singles "Red Gold and Green," (ft. Damian Marley), "Grateful" (ft. Jemere Morgan), and "Make Things Work," and there are also appearances by Stephen Marley, Protoje, Buju Banton, Jesse Royal, and more. Kabaka says:

The Kalling is really about my journey in music being for a higher purpose, not just to get rich or popular, but to inspire a higher vibration in whoever listens. While the majority seek pleasure and sense gratification, there are a few who the Most High kall upon to keep the balance inna earth. Music is what I use to answer the kall and you can feel it throughout this album. I think my audience will see the growth in my songwriting and delivery, along with Zilla’s top notch and diverse production. Therefore, making it easy to follow me on this journey from start to finish - no filler tracks to be skipped.

Kabaka has also announced a headlining US tour with support from Nattali Rize and Jordan T for this fall. It hits NYC on October 27 at Brooklyn Made. All dates are listed below.

Kabaka Pyramid -- 2022 Tour Dates

Oct 4, 2022 - Nectar Lounge - Seattle, WA

Oct 5, 2022 - Jack London - Revue Portland, OR

Oct 7, 2022 - SLO Brew Rock - San Luis Obispo, CA

Oct 8, 2022 - Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno, NV

Oct 9, 2022 - Cornerstone - Berkley, CA

Oct 11, 2022 - Arcata Theatre Lounge - Arcata, CA

Oct 12, 2022 - Felton Music Hall - Felton, CA

Oct 13, 2022 - Ventura Music Hall - Ventura, CA

Oct 14, 2022 - Winstons - San Diego CA

Oct 16, 2022 - Venice West - Venice, CA

Oct 17, 2022 - Hopmonk Tavern - Sebastopol, CA

Oct 21, 2022 - Ophelia's Electric Soapbox - Denver, CO

Oct 22, 2022 - Brues Alehouse - Pueblo, CO

Oct 27, 2022 - Brooklyn Made - Brooklyn, NY

Oct 29, 2022 - Westerly Sound at Knickerbocker Music Center - Westerly, RI

Nov 2, 2022 - Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

Nov 4, 2022 - Salvage Station - Asheville, NC

Nov 5, 2022 - One Life to Love Festival - St. Croix. USVI

Nov 8, 2022 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL

Nov 9, 2022 - Terra Fermata - Stuart, FL

Nov 10, 2022 - 1904 Music Hall - Jacksonville, FL

Nov 11, 2022 - The Ranch - Fort Myers, FL

Nov 12, 2022 - Ocean Deck - Daytona, FL