Kabaka Pyramid speaks out against child abuse on new single “Trample Dem”

Kabaka Pyramid continues to establish himself as one of the brightest new voices of the reggae revival, and while he hasn't announced a followup to his great 2018 debut album Kontraband yet, he's had a busy 2020 that has included an appearance on Chronixx's "Same Prayer" and a few of his own singles too. Today he returns with a powerful new track, "Trample Dem," which finds Kabaka speaking out against child abuse over a heavy dub beat inspired by Sly and Robbie's Baltimore Riddim.

"I feel like child molestation is an infestation in Jamaican culture and it needs to be rooted out," Kabaka says. "Every other day in the news you hear the most disturbing things and we brush it off like nothing major. The laws have to be changed we need to foster an environment where people can talk about these things and heal from it, and most importantly the sick deviants must get a judgement."

Listen and watch the lyric video:

Kabaka also has a song with Bounty Killer on Agent Sasco's new Loco Riddim compilation, which also includes two Chronixx tracks, Elephant Man, Kelissa, and more: