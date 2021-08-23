Kacey Musgraves announces new album/film ‘star-crossed’ & shares title track

Kacey Musgraves has announced her fourth studio LP, star-crossed, which will be out September 10 via Interscope / Polydor / UMG Nashville. The album was made in Nashville earlier this year in just under three weeks with producers and collaborators Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian. According to the press materials, the 15-track album is "structured as a modern-day tragedy in three acts" and "tells an extremely personal journey of heartache and healing." You can listen to the dreamy, trippy title track, which opens the album, and check out the album art and full tracklist, below.

Along with the album is the accompanying star-crossed : the film film that was directed by Bardia Zeinali and will be out via streaming service Paramount+ the same day as the album. The film was shot by cinematographer Matthew Libatique (A Star Is Born, Black Swan) and features cameos from Eugene Levy, Victoria Pedretti (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, You), Princess Nokia, Symone (RuPaul’s Drag Race winner) and comedian Megan Stalter. “We wanted it to feel cinematic and epic without compromising the heart and the emotion,” Zeinali says, “to feel fantastical and heightened and tell her story through the lens of art and fashion.” You can watch the trailer for the star-crossed film below.

star-crossed tracklist

1. star-crossed

2. good wife

3. cherry blossom

4. simple times

5. if this was a movie..

6. justified

7. angel

8. breadwinner

9. camera roll

10. easier said

11. hookup scene

12. keep lookin’ up

13. what doesn’t kill me

14. there is a light

15. gracias a la vida