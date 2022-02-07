Kacey Musgraves played Madison Square Garden w/ King Princess & MUNA (pics, video, setlist)

Kacey Musgraves is on tour supporting last year's star-crossed with King Princess and MUNA, and they stopped in NYC on Saturday (2/5) for a big show at Madison Square Garden. Kacey played mostly from her new album, while working in plenty of songs from 2018's Golden Hour and older, along with a cover of Dolly Parton's "9 to 5." Variety was there, and they write:

Following the “Star-Crossed” ear-worm “Breadwinner,” a block of four songs from 2018’s Grammy album of the year “Golden Hour” heightened the energy, culminating in a big, electric guitar finish on the modern-day disco jam “High Horse.” “The energy in here is amazing,” Musgraves said afterwards. She jokingly introduced the acoustic “Hookup Scene” as a “traditional gospel song about hooking up” and quizzed the crowd, “Who right now is in their ‘ho’ phase? We’re gonna get on Grindr to make sure.” Musgraves was alone on the stage with an acoustic guitar to play that aforementioned 2012 debut single, “Merry Go Round,” an evocative snapshot of small-town malaise: “Mama’s hooked on Mary Kay / Brother’s hooked on Mary Jane / Daddy’s hooked on Mary two doors down.” On this song about trailer parks and lives spent spinning into nothingness, Musgraves saw no need to sugar-coat. “I know we have some day one-ers in this room,” she said, saluting the fans that have been with her since the beginning. “Thanks for embracing all the chapters since this one.”

See pictures from the whole night by Angela Owens below, along with fan-taken video from Kacey's set, and her MSG setlist.

SETLIST: KACEY MUSGRAVES @ MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, 2/5/2022 (via)

star-crossed

good wife

cherry blossom

simple times

breadwinner

Golden Hour

Butterflies

Lonely Weekend

Space Cowboy

High Horse

camera roll

hookup scene

Merry Go 'Round

9 to 5 (Dolly Parton cover)

justified

there is a light

Gracias a la vida (Violeta Parra cover)

Encore:

Slow Burn

Rainbow