Kacey Musgraves plots 2022 North American tour w/ King Princess & MUNA

Kacey Musgraves will release a new album, star-crossed, in just a couple weeks, and she's now announced the "unveiled" North American tour in support of it. Dates begin on January 19 in Saint Paul, and include stops in Chicago, Kansas City, Cleveland, Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, DC, NYC, Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas, Denver, Oakland and Los Angeles. King Princess and MUNA will open, and all dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens at Madison Square Garden on February 5 (tickets) and the L.A. show is on February 20 at STAPLES Center (tickets). Tickets for the whole tour go on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 9 at 10 AM local time, with presales starting Wednesday, September 1 at 10 AM local.

star-crossed is out September 10 and you can listen to the title track and "justified" below. There's also a companion film out the same day.

star-crossed: unveiled US tour :

Jan 19 / Saint Paul, MN / Xcel Energy Center

Jan 20 / Chicago, IL / United Center

Jan 21 / Kansas City, MO / T-Mobile Center

Jan 23 / Cleveland, OH / Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Jan 24 / Toronto, ON / Scotiabank Arena

Jan 26 / Philadelphia, PA / Wells Fargo Center

Jan 27 / Boston, MA / TD Garden

Feb 3 / Washington DC / Capital One Arena

Feb 5 / New York, NY / Madison Square Garden

Feb 9 / Atlanta, GA / State Farm Arena

Feb 11 / Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena

Feb 14 / Dallas, TX / American Airlines Center

Feb 16 / Denver, CO / Ball Arena

Feb 19 / Oakland, CA / Oakland Arena

Feb 20 / Los Angeles, CA / STAPLES Center