Kacey Musgraves releases new song & video “Justified”

Kacey Musgraves has shared the second single off her highly anticipated fourth album Star-Crossed. It's called "Justified," and like the previously released title track, it feels a little more more earthy and minimal than the psychedelic pop-infused Golden Hour. It also has a melancholic tone and seems to confront Kacey's recent divorce head-on. The song comes with a video, which was directed by Bardia Zeinali and taken from the album's accompanying film. Check it out below.

Star-Crossed arrives September 10.