Kacey Musgraves stars & sings in Studio Ghibli’s ‘Earwig And The Witch’

Kacey Musgraves is one of the voices in Earwig And The Witch, the new animated film from Japan's beloved Studio Ghibli which recently premiered on HBO Max. The film was directed by Goro Miyazaki, son of the great Hayao Miyazaki, and is the first Studio Ghibli film in six years and its first-ever all-CGI animated film. Synopsis: "Growing up in an orphanage, Earwig has no idea that her mother had magical powers. Her life will take a new turn when a strange family takes her in, and she is forced to live with a selfish witch."

It's a small but pivotal role, with Kacey's musician status coming into play -- there's a rock band in the film which also features a mysterious character named Mandrake (voiced by Richard E Grant). Kacey also pulls off an English accent in the film and the rest of the English language voice cast also includes Dan Stevens and Vanessa Marshall.

Kacey sings "Don’t Disturb Me," one of band's big songs, and while that hasn't been released to streaming services yet, you can hear it in Earwig and the Witch's trailer. Watch that, along with the film's the first scene and the Japanese version of "Don't Disturb Me," below.

This was not Kacey's first animated film -- she's also in Scooby Doo and Guess Who? which you can watch a clip from below.

