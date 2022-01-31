Kae Tempest shares “More Pressure” video, announces U.S. tour dates

Kae Tempest has shared the video for "More Pressure," their collaboration with Kevin Abstract, from upcoming album The Line is a Curve. Directed by Harris Elliott and Manny Bonett, the video features live performance footage shot during the original vocal recording of the album mixed with psychedelic digital animation. You can watch that below.

The Line is a Curve, which was co-produced by Rick Rubin and Dan Carey, is out April 8, and also features appearances by Lianne La Havas, Fontaines DC's Grian Chatten, Confucius MC, and more.

Ahead of the album, Kae will be in the U.S. for a few East Coast shows: Washington, DC's Sixth & I Synagogue on March 22, Boston's Brighton Music Hall on March 23 and Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on March 24. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 AM. Kae is a magnetic live performer and their shows are not to be missed.

Kate also has a UK and European tour on the horizon. All dates are listed below.

KAE TEMPEST - 2022 TOUR DATES

22.03.2022 SIXTH & I HISTORIC SYNAGOGUE WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

23.03.2022 BRIGHTON MUSIC HALL ALLSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

24.03.2022 MUSIC HALL OF WILLIAMSBURG BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

22.04.2022 ALBERT HALL MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM

23.04.2022 ASSEMBLY ROOMS EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM

24.04.2022 SWG3 GALVANZIERS GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM

26.04.2022 CORN EXCHANGE CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM

27.04.2022 DE LA WARR PAVILLION BEXHILL ON SEA, UNITED KINGDOM

28.04.2022 THE DOME BRIGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM

30.04.2022 ROISIN DUBH GALWAY, IRELAND

01.05.2022 CYPRUS AVENUE CORK, IRELAND

03.05.2022 CATHEDRAL QUARTER FESTIVAL BELFAST, UNITED KINGDOM

04.05.2022 VICAR STREET MERCHANTS QUAY, IRELAND

06.05.2022 MARBLE FACTORY BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM

08.05.2022 GRAND CENTRAL HALL LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM

10.05.2022 TOWN HALL BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM

11.05.2022 STYLUS LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM

12.05.2022 ASYLUM HULL, UNITED KINGDOM

14.05.2022 ST DAVID'S HALL CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM

15.05.2022 THE OCTAGON CENTRE SHEFFIELD, UNITED KINGDOM

16.05.2022 O2 ACADEMY LEICESTER LEICESTER, UNITED KINGDOM

18.05.2022 O2 SHEPHERDS BUSH EMPIRE LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

21.05.2022 SAGE GATESHEAD, UNITED KINGDOM

01.07.2022 DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE EWIJK, NETHERLANDS

15.07.2022 GENT JAZZ FESTIVAL 2022 GENT, BELGIUM

29.07.2022 POP MESSE BRNO, CZECHIA