Kae Tempest shares “More Pressure” video, announces U.S. tour dates
Kae Tempest has shared the video for "More Pressure," their collaboration with Kevin Abstract, from upcoming album The Line is a Curve. Directed by Harris Elliott and Manny Bonett, the video features live performance footage shot during the original vocal recording of the album mixed with psychedelic digital animation. You can watch that below.
The Line is a Curve, which was co-produced by Rick Rubin and Dan Carey, is out April 8, and also features appearances by Lianne La Havas, Fontaines DC's Grian Chatten, Confucius MC, and more.
Ahead of the album, Kae will be in the U.S. for a few East Coast shows: Washington, DC's Sixth & I Synagogue on March 22, Boston's Brighton Music Hall on March 23 and Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on March 24. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 AM. Kae is a magnetic live performer and their shows are not to be missed.
Kate also has a UK and European tour on the horizon. All dates are listed below.
KAE TEMPEST - 2022 TOUR DATES
22.03.2022 SIXTH & I HISTORIC SYNAGOGUE WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES
23.03.2022 BRIGHTON MUSIC HALL ALLSTON, MA, UNITED STATES
24.03.2022 MUSIC HALL OF WILLIAMSBURG BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES
22.04.2022 ALBERT HALL MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM
23.04.2022 ASSEMBLY ROOMS EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM
24.04.2022 SWG3 GALVANZIERS GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM
26.04.2022 CORN EXCHANGE CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM
27.04.2022 DE LA WARR PAVILLION BEXHILL ON SEA, UNITED KINGDOM
28.04.2022 THE DOME BRIGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM
30.04.2022 ROISIN DUBH GALWAY, IRELAND
01.05.2022 CYPRUS AVENUE CORK, IRELAND
03.05.2022 CATHEDRAL QUARTER FESTIVAL BELFAST, UNITED KINGDOM
04.05.2022 VICAR STREET MERCHANTS QUAY, IRELAND
06.05.2022 MARBLE FACTORY BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM
08.05.2022 GRAND CENTRAL HALL LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM
10.05.2022 TOWN HALL BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM
11.05.2022 STYLUS LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM
12.05.2022 ASYLUM HULL, UNITED KINGDOM
14.05.2022 ST DAVID'S HALL CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM
15.05.2022 THE OCTAGON CENTRE SHEFFIELD, UNITED KINGDOM
16.05.2022 O2 ACADEMY LEICESTER LEICESTER, UNITED KINGDOM
18.05.2022 O2 SHEPHERDS BUSH EMPIRE LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
21.05.2022 SAGE GATESHEAD, UNITED KINGDOM
01.07.2022 DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE EWIJK, NETHERLANDS
15.07.2022 GENT JAZZ FESTIVAL 2022 GENT, BELGIUM
29.07.2022 POP MESSE BRNO, CZECHIA