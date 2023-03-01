Kaitlin Butts taps drag queen Paris Van Cartier for new video, opening for Morgan Wade in NYC tonight

Country singer Kaitlin Butts has shared a new music video for the title track of last year's What Else Can She Do, starring drag queen Paris Van Cartier and directed by both Kaitlin and Fernando Garcia. Here's more info via press release:

“What Else Can She Do,” the title track from Kaitlin Butts’ stunning 2022 album, is the story of a woman who leaves her small town for the big city, only to find her big city dreams turn into “twelve-hour shifts pouring coffee for strangers.” In the new video for the song, directed by Butts and Fernando Garcia, drag queen Paris Van Cartier plays the titular “she,” working an unfulfilling job at a greasy spoon diner. The video takes a glamourous, whimsical turn as Cartier’s character’s daydream turns the diner into a neon lit scene with tatted rhinestone cowboys and cowgirls at the bar, a disco ball spinning from the ceiling, and pink tinsel on the walls (Butts took specific inspiration from the “Razzle Dazzle” courtroom scene in Chicago, one of her favorite movies).

"When I was thinking of ideas for a music video for this song, I thought the song pretty much spoke for itself and we could just tell the story of a girl leaving her life back home for the big city only to be going to work at a diner every day,” explains Butts. “But when thinking of the line ‘But her small town pretty didn’t play in the city too well,’ I thought what if, instead of a regular ole gal, we had a drag queen be the main character? And we had this tongue-in-cheek, playful video where no one actually sees her as a drag queen and we shoot the video as if we were telling the life of this ‘simple girl’ working in a diner who dreams of a more glamorous life.”

“Some good advice I heard a long time ago was to not put down the things that you dislike, just promote the things you love,” adds Butts. “And I know the question will come up, ‘why a drag queen?’ I’ve thought about this question over and over again and the only answer I keep coming back to is ‘WHY NOT?!’ My duty as an artist is to be creative, elevate ideas, and give perspective. I think another one of my jobs is to use my platform to be a storyteller and to help others see things from another point of view. There is an inaccurate, harmful narrative that is being pushed about what drag is and in this video, I wanted to show what I think drag is all about - humor and glamour.”