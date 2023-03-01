Kaitlin Butts taps drag queen Paris Van Cartier for new video, opening for Morgan Wade in NYC tonight
Country singer Kaitlin Butts has shared a new music video for the title track of last year's What Else Can She Do, starring drag queen Paris Van Cartier and directed by both Kaitlin and Fernando Garcia. Here's more info via press release:
“What Else Can She Do,” the title track from Kaitlin Butts’ stunning 2022 album, is the story of a woman who leaves her small town for the big city, only to find her big city dreams turn into “twelve-hour shifts pouring coffee for strangers.” In the new video for the song, directed by Butts and Fernando Garcia, drag queen Paris Van Cartier plays the titular “she,” working an unfulfilling job at a greasy spoon diner. The video takes a glamourous, whimsical turn as Cartier’s character’s daydream turns the diner into a neon lit scene with tatted rhinestone cowboys and cowgirls at the bar, a disco ball spinning from the ceiling, and pink tinsel on the walls (Butts took specific inspiration from the “Razzle Dazzle” courtroom scene in Chicago, one of her favorite movies).
"When I was thinking of ideas for a music video for this song, I thought the song pretty much spoke for itself and we could just tell the story of a girl leaving her life back home for the big city only to be going to work at a diner every day,” explains Butts. “But when thinking of the line ‘But her small town pretty didn’t play in the city too well,’ I thought what if, instead of a regular ole gal, we had a drag queen be the main character? And we had this tongue-in-cheek, playful video where no one actually sees her as a drag queen and we shoot the video as if we were telling the life of this ‘simple girl’ working in a diner who dreams of a more glamorous life.”
“Some good advice I heard a long time ago was to not put down the things that you dislike, just promote the things you love,” adds Butts. “And I know the question will come up, ‘why a drag queen?’ I’ve thought about this question over and over again and the only answer I keep coming back to is ‘WHY NOT?!’ My duty as an artist is to be creative, elevate ideas, and give perspective. I think another one of my jobs is to use my platform to be a storyteller and to help others see things from another point of view. There is an inaccurate, harmful narrative that is being pushed about what drag is and in this video, I wanted to show what I think drag is all about - humor and glamour.”
Kaitlin is also on tour now opening for Morgan Wade, and that great double bill hits NYC's Bowery Ballroom tonight (3/1). Doors are at 7 PM and Kaitlin is on first. If you're going, don't miss her.
All dates (including Stagecoach Festival) are listed, along with the new video, below...
Kaitlin Butts -- 2023 Tour Dates
Mar 1 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom*
Mar 2 - Boston, MA – Royale*
Mar 3 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live*
Mar 4 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom*
Mar 5 - Detroit, MI - El-Club*
Mar 18 – Concan, TX – Frio River Music Fest
Mar 25 - Santa Barbara, CA - Lobero Theatre*
Mar 26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren*
Mar 28 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf*
Mar 30 - Houston, TX - Heights Theatre*
Mar 31 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn*
Apr 1 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theatre*
Apr 2 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn*
Apr 6 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle*
Apr 7 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium*
Apr 8 - Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle*
Apr 14 – Saint Jo, TX – Red River Station BBQ
Apr 15 – Helotes, TX – John T. Floore’s Country Store
Apr 16 - Georgetown, TX - Two Step Inn
Apr 21 – Lubbock, TX – Cotton Fest 2023
Apr 22 - Albany, TX - Aztec Theatre
Apr 25 – Stephenville, TX – Larry Joe Taylor’s Texas Music Festival
Apr 27 – Tucson, AZ – The Maverick King of Clubs
Apr 30 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach
May 2 – Flagstaff, AZ – The Museum Club
May 12 – Huntersville, NC – NC Brewers and Music Fest
May 19 - Knoxville, TN - River Breeze Event Center
Jun 23 - Pendleton, OR - Jackalope Jamboree
Sept 9 – Chattanooga, TN – Moon River Music Festival
*opening for Morgan Wade