Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith announces new album ‘Let’s Turn It Into Sound,’ shares new song

Experimental artist Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith has announced her new album, Let’s Turn It Into Sound, due August 26 via Ghostly International (pre-order). "The album is a puzzle," she says. "[It] is a symbol of receiving a compound of a ton of feelings from going out into a situation, and the song titles are instructions to breaking apart the feelings and understanding them."

The first single is "Is It Me Or Is It You?," which offers up two minutes of electronic avant-pop, and it comes with a video that KAS and director Sean Hellfritsch made using a motion capture suit. KAS says, "It gave me an opportunity to further embody the vocal entity I created for this album. This song is about breaking free from others' perceptions of you and playing with the line between what is yours and what is being projected onto you. Sometimes we project pain onto others & vice/versa - I wanted to play with that in the lyrics and keep in theme with playing with sound/phonetics." Sean adds, "My favorite thing about the project has been seeing Kaitlyn express herself through movement and dance - it’s a big part of her essence that I’ve known for a long time, and I’m happy that others will get to know it too."

Kaitlyn has two upcoming shows: one in San Luis Obispo, CA on July 28 and one at Austin's LookOUT Fest on September 3.

Tracklist

Have You Felt Lately?

Locate

Let it Fall

Is it Me or is it You?

Check Your Translation

Pivot Signal

Unbraid: The Merge

Then the Wind Came

There is Something

Give to the Water