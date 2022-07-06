Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith announces US tour
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith's anticipated new album Let's Turn It Into Sound is out in August, and she's announced some shows supporting it. After a California show in July (which will feature music from 2020's The Mosaic of Transformation) and a pair of September dates, she'll hit the road in December, stopping in Brooklyn, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, and more. See all dates below.
The Brooklyn show is at Elsewhere on December 3. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 8 at noon.
KAITLYN AURELIA SMITH: 2022 TOUR
Jul 28 San Luis Obispo, CA @ Festival Mozaic at SLO Brew
Sep 03 Austin, TX @ lookOUT Festival at Long Center
Sep 25 Philadelphia, PA @ Making Time
Dec 03 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
Dec 05 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
Dec 07 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Dec 08 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
Dec 09 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
Dec 10 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom