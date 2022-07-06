Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith announces US tour

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith's anticipated new album Let's Turn It Into Sound is out in August, and she's announced some shows supporting it. After a California show in July (which will feature music from 2020's The Mosaic of Transformation) and a pair of September dates, she'll hit the road in December, stopping in Brooklyn, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, and more. See all dates below.

The Brooklyn show is at Elsewhere on December 3. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 8 at noon.

KAITLYN AURELIA SMITH: 2022 TOUR

Jul 28 San Luis Obispo, CA @ Festival Mozaic at SLO Brew

Sep 03 Austin, TX @ lookOUT Festival at Long Center

Sep 25 Philadelphia, PA @ Making Time

Dec 03 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

Dec 05 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Dec 07 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Dec 08 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

Dec 09 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

Dec 10 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom