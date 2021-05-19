Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith remixes Sondre Lerche’s new single “King of Letting Go”

Sondre Lerche, who released Patience last year, is now back with a brand new single, "King of Letting Go," which puts a driving, dancey, electro-rock spin on his signature jazzy pop sound. He's just released a video for it, directed by Jon Danovic, that pays homage to Pet Shop Boys "Where The Streets Have No Name (I Can't Take My Eyes Off You)." You can watch that below.

There are also a few remixes coming out for the song including a gorgeous ambient mix from Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith. “As I've drifted deeper into minimalism and ambient music the past decade, I've become more attuned to contemporary electronic music explorers, and one of the most remarkable and instantly recognizable artists in that realm, to me, is Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith," Sondre says. "Her music is beautiful and colorful. My original ‘King Of Letting Go’ is as bombastic and shameless as I get, it was sort of designed to be, sorrow camouflaged as triumph. Kaitlyn was top of my list when I thought of remixers because she represents an entirely different state of mind. A softer touch, a warmer light, to quote the song itself." Kaitlyn's remix premieres in this post and you can listen below.

Other remixes of "King of Letting Go" are by Niilas, Das Body, and John North.

Kaitlyn will be on tour with Caribou later this year.