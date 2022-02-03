Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Rostam, Arooj Aftab, L’Rain & more playing Outline: Spring @ Knockdown Center

Seasonal multi-disciplinary concert series Outline has announced its Spring 2022 event which will happen April 30 & May 1 at Knockdown Center in Queens. Tickets are on sale now.

Saturday, April 30 is headlined by Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, who toured with Caribou last year, and her performance will feature custom visuals made just for this show. The Saturday lineup also includes: Berlin-based vocalist and composer Lyra Pramuk, who released her debut album, Fountain, in 2020; London electronic musician Loraine James whose new album as Whatever the Weather is out in April on Ghostly; PC Music artist and QT co-creator Hyd, who released a self-titled EP in November; and ---__--___ , the duo of Orange Milk Records’ co-founder Seth Graham and Austin artist More Eaze. There are more Saturday artists TBA.

The Sunday, May 1 lineup is is headlined by Rostam, and also features Arooj Aftab and L'Rain, whose respective albums Vulture Prince and Fatigue both made our Best Albums of 2022 list. Sunday also features a "Secret Guest" to be revealed closer to the show date. Stay tuned.

outline spring festival flyer loading...

OUTLINE SPRING @ KNOCKDOWN CENTER

DAY ONE [Saturday, 4/30]

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

Lyra Pramuk

Hyd

Loraine James

---__--___ (Seth Graham & More Eaze)

+ more TBA

DAY TWO [Sunday, 5/1]

Rostam

Arooj Aftab

L'Rain

+ Secret Guest TBA