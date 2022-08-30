Kali Masi compile tour footage for “Long Term” video, announce dates with Sam Russo & Tightwire

Chicago punks Kali Masi released their latest album [laughs] on Take This To Heart Records last year (and put out some demos from the album this year), and now they're gearing up for a fall US tour surrounding their appearance at The Fest. Ahead of that, they've got a new video for "Long Term," which was filmed on their Europe/UK tour this past November and December. It's a fun collage of on-stage and off-stage footage (edited by Chris Bauer), and the song is great too -- ragged, shambolic punk in the vein of stuff like The Menzingers, The Gaslight Anthem, Restorations, etc, and even a little '90s Goo Goo Dolls/Gin Blossoms type stuff in there. Check it out below.

The tour is with Sam Russo and Tightwire (acoustic), and it kicks off in the band's hometown on 10/21. There's a NYC show on October 24 at TV Eye. All dates are listed below.

Kali Masi / Sam Russo / Tightwire (acoustic) -- 2022 Tour Dates

10/21 – Chicago, IL - Gman Tavern

10/22 – Cleveland, OH - Hatfield's

10/23 – Lancaster, PA - American Bar & Grill

10/24 – NYC, NY - TV Eye

10/25 – Philadelphia, PA - Silk City

10/26 – Norfolk, VA - The Taphouse

10/29 – Gainesville, FL - FEST

11/1 – Tallahassee, FL - The Bark

11/2 – Nashville, TN - TBA

11/3 – St. Louis, - The Sinkhole

11/4 – Carbondale, IL - Hangar 9

11/5 – Champaign, IL - Brass Rail