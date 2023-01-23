Kali Uchis announces new LP ‘Red Moon in Venus’ & North American tour w/ RAYE

After sharing a new single, "I Wish You Roses," last week, Kali Uchis has announced a new album, Red Moon in Venus, due out March 3 via Geffen Records. "Love is the message,” she says. “Red Moon In Venus is a timeless, burning expression of desire, heartbreak, faith, and honesty, reflecting the divine femininity of the moon and Venus. The moon and Venus work together to make key aspects of love and domestic life work well. This body of work represents all levels of love—releasing people with love, drawing love into your life and self-love. It’s believed by many astrologers that the blood moon can send your emotions into a spin, and that’s what I felt represented this body of work best."

Kali has also announced a spring North American tour, which will follow her Coachella sets. The shows, which are with RAYE, begin in Austin on April 25 and wrap up on May 30 in Phoenix. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Radio City Music Hall on May 4. Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 26 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Tuesday, January 24 at 10 AM.

KALI UCHIS: 2023 TOUR

March 17—Santiago, CL—Lollapalooza Chile

March 19—Buenos Aires, AR—Lollapalooza Argentina

March 24— São Paulo, BR—Lollapalooza Brazil

March 26—Bogotá, CO—Estéreo Picnic

April 16 & 23—Indio, CA—Coachella

April 25—Austin, TX—Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park*

April 26—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall*

April 27—Irving, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

April 30—Miami, FL— FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*

May 1—Orlando, FL—Hard Rock Live Orlando*

May 2—Atlanta, GA—Coca-Cola Roxy*

May 4—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall*

May 7—Philadelphia, PA—The Met Philadelphia*

May 9—Washington, D.C.—The Anthem*

May 10—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

May 12—Toronto, ON—Coca-Cola Coliseum*

May 14— Detroit, MI—The Fillmore*

May 16—Chicago, IL—Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*

May 18—Denver, CO—Fillmore Auditorium*

May 21—Portland, OR—Keller Auditorium*

May 23—Vancouver, BC—UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre*

May 24—Seattle, WA—WAMU Theater*

May 26—San Francisco, CA—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 28—Las Vegas, NV—The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

May 30—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre

* with RAYE