Kali Uchis shares new single “I Wish You Roses” (watch the video)

Kali Uchis has shared a new single, her first of the year, titled "I Wish You Roses." Kali says, “This song is about being able to release people with love. It could be a friend, a lover, or someone else, but the point is to celebrate releasing people from your life without being resentful or bitter.” "I Wish You Roses" is a dreamy, R&B-forward track that comes with a psychedelic music video directed by South Korean photographer Cho Gi-Seok. Watch it below.

Kali has a handful of South American festival appearances coming up, plus a set at Coachella in April. All dates below.

KALI UCHIS -- 2023 LIVE DATES

March 17—Santiago, CL—Lollapalooza Chile

March 19—Buenos Aires, AR—Lollapalooza Argentina

March 24— São Paulo, BR—Lollapalooza Brazil

March 26—Bogotá, CO—Estéreo Picnic

April 16 & 23—Indio, CA—Coachella