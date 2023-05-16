Kamaal Williams announces fall US tour, prepping new album

UK musician and producer Kamaal Williams has a new album on the way, and while details on that are still to come, while we wait he's announced a US tour. The fall dates begin in Chicago on September 12 and include stops in Denver, Los Angeles, Oakland, NYC, and more. He's promising "some very special guests" for the shows, and you can see all dates below.

The NYC show is on September 23 at Knockdown Center, and tickets go on sale Thursday, May 18 at 1 PM local.

KAMAAL WILLIAMS: 2023 TOUR

Sep 12 Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL

Sep 13 Ophelia's Electric Soapbox Denver, CO

Sep 14 Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA

Sep 16 New Parish Oakland, CA

Sep 23 Knockdown Center Queens, NY

Sep 24 Aisle 5 Atlanta, GA