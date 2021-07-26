Kamasi Washington announces 2021 East Coast tour

Kamasi Washington is headed to the East Coast this fall for a tour. He's announced October dates in Toronto (Roy Thomson Hall on October 18), Philadelphia (The Met Philadelphia on October 20), Washington DC (Warner Theatre on October 21), and NYC (Beacon Theatre on October 22). Tickets to all four shows go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 AM, with presales starting Wednesday, July 28 at 10 AM.

Kamasi recently played a Hollywood Bowl show, where he covered Metallica alongside Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, and also brought out Terrace Martin, G Perico, Daylyt and Problem for a rendition of "PIG FEET." He's also set to play Park City Song Summit in September, and Desert Daze in November. See all dates below.

KAMASI WASHINGTON: 2021 TOUR

Sep 8 Park City, UT Park City Song Summit

Oct 18 Toronto, Canada Roy Thomson Hall

Oct 20 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

Oct 21 Washington DC Warner Theatre

Oct 22 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Nov 12 Perris, CA Desert Daze