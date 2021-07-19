Kamasi Washington debuts Metallica cover w/ Kirk Hammett & Robert Trujillo (watch)

Hollywood Bowl's 2021 season is underway, and on Sunday night (7/18) the Los Angeles venue hosted Kamasi Washington and Earl Sweatshirt. Kamasi had promised "some serious inspiration on stage" for the show, and along with Thundercat joining him throughout the night, he brought out more special guests for a couple of songs. Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo of Metallica joined him for the live debut of his cover of "My Friend Of Misery" from The Metallica Blacklist, the upcoming 53-track compilation of covers of songs from Metallica's The Black Album. Watch video of that below.

Also on hand for Kamasi's set were Terrace Martin, G Perico, Daylyt and Problem, for a rendition of Martin's powerful 2020 track "PIG FEET," and you can watch video of that below, too.

Kamasi also debuted two new songs during his set; one which doesn't have a name yet, and another, "Sun Kissed Child," which he dedicated to his baby girl. Find video of "Sun Kissed Child," along with Kamasi's setlist, below.

SETLIST: KAMASI WASHINGTON @ HOLLYWOOD BOWL, 7/18/2021 (via)

1. new song

2. Sun Kissed Child

3. Pig Feet (w/ Terrace Martin, Daylyt, Problem and G Perico)

4. My Friend of Misery (w/ Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo)

5. Fists of Fury