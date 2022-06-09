Kamasi Washington played the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Fest season-opener in Prospect Park (pics)

The 2022 season of the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! festival kicked off in high style on Wednesday (6/8) with a performance by the great Kamasi Washington. This was one of the more high-profile season openers in recent memory, and with the warm weather and free admission, people came out in force, with the bandshell absolutely packed. Kamasi brought the good vibes, and with his fantastic band -- that includes his father Rickey Washington and singer Patrice Quinn -- he played a set of lengthy selections from throughout his discography. He also put a spotlight on keyboardist Brandon Coleman, performing his song "Mutha Afrika."

Ravyn Lenae opened the show, and unfortunately we missed her set, but pictures from the rest of Wednesday's Celebrate Brooklyn! kickoff show by P Squared are in this post.

Celebrate Brooklyn!'s upcoming schedule includes a free show with reggae star Maxi Priest on Saturday (6/11) and two benefit shows with Phoebe Bridgers next week.