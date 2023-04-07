Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper & Terrace Martin releasing new Dinner Party LP next week, share song

Fresh off some live dates, jazz/neo-soul supergroup Dinner Party--aka Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, and friends--have announced that they'll release their new album Enigmatic Society next week (4/14). It features recent single "Insane" (ft. Ant Clemons), as well as the just-released "For Granted" (ft. Arin Ray). Other guests include Phoelix and Tank. Check out both singles and the tracklist with guests below.

Check out pictures and a review of Dinner Party's recent Terminal 5 show here.

Tracklist

1. Answered Prayer (feat. Phoelix)

2. Breathe (feat. Arin Ray)

3. Insane (feat. Ant Clemons)

4. Watts Renaissance

5. For Granted (feat. Arin Ray)

6. Secure (feat. Phoelix & Tank)

7. Can’t Go (feat. Phoelix)

8. The Lower East Side

9. Love Love (feat. Arin Ray)