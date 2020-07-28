Kansai Yamamoto, David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust & Aladdin Sane costume designer, has died

Kansai Yamamoto, the Japanese fashion designer whose flamboyant designs became David Bowie's attire for the Ziggy Stardust and Aladdin Sane tours, died last week in Japan after a battle with leukemia. He was 76. His daughter, Mirai Yamamoto, wrote on Instagram that her father “had left this world peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.”

His work included some of Bowie's most iconic looks, like the glittery, futuristic, flared black-and-white body suit, which was on display as part of the "David Bowie Is" travelling art exhibit (which hit Brooklyn Museum in 2018). “I found David’s aesthetic and interest in transcending gender boundaries shockingly beautiful,” Kansai told The Cut in 2018.

Yamamoto also worked with Elton John, Stevie Wonder and others.

Rest in peace Kansai. You were one of a kind.