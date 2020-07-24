Kanye didn’t release the album, is reportedly ignoring Kim’s attempts to reach out

Stop us if you've heard this one before, but the album Kanye West said he'd be releasing today (7/24) is not actually here. He said it'd be called Donda (named after his mother) and would include the title track that he recently previewed on Twitter and the song "New Body" (from which he controversially removed a Nicki Minaj verse), but that it wouldn't include his recent single "Wash Us In The Blood" (ft. Travis Scott). However, you may remember that Kanye's last proper album Jesus Is King came out 12 hours late so maybe Donda will too? I guess we'll have to see, and if it even does still come out today, has Taylor Swift already ruined his chances at a tenth consecutive No. 1 debut?

Meanwhile, Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian spoke out about Kanye's bipolar disorder earlier this week after Kanye drew concern with his bizarre presidential campaign rally and since-deleted Twitter rant, and now "sources close to the couple" tell TMZ that Kanye is refusing to speak to Kim:

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ ... there's been very little communication between husband and wife since he jetted off for his South Carolina rally last weekend, and zero face time. We're told Kim has made attempts to talk to Kanye about his mental state ... but he's not receptive. Our sources say she's twice tried to fly to their ranch where Ye's been staying to help him out, but he's refused to see her both times.

Meanwhile, Blac Chyna's lawyer has also said that "Chyna of course wants her daughter Dream’s ‘Uncle Kanye’ to get the help he needs," referring to her daughter with Kim's brother Rob Kardashian, but also that "Chyna does not want all of his recent statements regarding his mother-in-law summarily dismissed as ‘crazy’ as some people apparently would like to do."

Kanye meanwhile has been silent on Twitter since tweeting this over 24 hours ago: