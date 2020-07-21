Kanye West announces album title & release date following strange Twitter rant

Following his very strange presidential campaign rally in South Carolina (one of many states he missed the deadline to file as a candidate in), Kanye West posted an equally strange series of tweets last night. He deleted almost all of them, but left one up that says "Ima focus on the music now" which was followed by a tweet that says his new album DONDA will be out this Friday (7/24) and includes the tracklist. (He had previously announced that same title and release date over the weekend in a tweet that was quickly deleted.)

In June, Kanye had released the song "Wash Us In The Blood" (ft. Travis Scott) and said his upcoming album was called God's Country, though that song is not on this tracklist but a song called "God's Country" is. It also includes the title track that Kanye previewed on Twitter last week, and the song "New Body" which was previewed at listening parties for Kanye's 2019 album Jesus Is King with a verse by Nicki Minaj, whose verse appears to have been removed. You can see Kanye's announcement with the full tracklist below.

Though he deleted most of the bizarre tweets that led up to the album announcement, Reuters posted a recap:

Rapper Kanye West posted a series of tweets late on Monday claiming his wife was trying to have him locked up on medical grounds, comparing himself to Nelson Mandela and suggesting the movie “Get Out” was based on his own life. The late night flurry of activity on West’s official Twitter account - the bulk of which was deleted a few hours later - came a day after he launched his U.S. presidential campaign with a rambling rally in Charleston, South Carolina. At that event, he tearfully referenced a decision he said he made with wife Kim Kardashian not to abort a pregnancy. “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” West said in one of the tweets that was later deleted. “If I get locked up like Mandela Ya’ll will know why,” he wrote in another tweet, also subsequently deleted, referencing the man who became South Africa’s first Black president after being imprisoned for nearly three decades under apartheid. In other tweets, later deleted, West appealed directly to Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, to contact him at his ranch in Wyoming.

He also tweeted "NBC locked up Bill Cosby," posted screenshots of Google searches for Halle Berry and Jennifer Lawrence, tweeted about Anna Wintour and Shia LaBeouf, and tweeted "Drake" with a thinking face emoji, perhaps in reference to Drake seemingly taking shots at Kanye and Pusha T on his new "Only You Freestyle" with Headie One. "Come and get me ... this is the exodus like Pusha said," he added, right after the Drake tweet. You can read more here and see the few tweets he left up below.

Following the campaign rally, "sources close to the family" told Page Six that Kim Kardashian "is mortified. She has desperately been trying to help Kanye, keep him calm and prevent him from having any public meltdowns. The family believe he is having a bipolar episode. He won’t take medications because he feels they make him less creative. But go out and say that about [their eldest, daughter] North is shocking. Kim is devastated. She’s worked so hard to help him, but she won’t let him do this to their children."

DONDA Tracklist

StAY ON EM_PRECIOUS

I Know God Breathed On This

Off The Grid

Keep My Spirit Alive

In Gods Country

Gods Country

Future Sounds

Praise God

New Body

Space X

Donda

Lord I Need You