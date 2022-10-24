Kanye West dropped by CAA & documentary shelved following antisemitic remarks

Talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has dropped Kanye West as a client after the rapper made antisemitic statements in multiple interviews and on social media, a source confirmed to Los Angeles Times, Variety and Deadline. Their decision comes as executives at MCR Entertainment announced that they are shelving a completed documentary about him. In a memo, Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley wrote:

This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West. We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform. Kanye is a producer and sampler of music. Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3,000 years — the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain. The silence from leaders and corporations when it comes to Kanye or antisemitism in general is dismaying but not surprising. What is new and sad, is the fear Jews have about speaking out in their own defense.

Another high profile collaborator, luxury fashion house Balenciaga, also cut ties with Kanye recently, with a representative telling WWD, "Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist."

While she didn't address him directly, Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian made a statement on social media against antisemitism, writing, "Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."

Adidas, who manufactures and distributes Kanye's Yeezy line, has been facing pressure to cut ties with him, as well. The sportswear giant said their relationship is "under review," New York Times reports. Kanye taunted them on his October 16 appearance on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast, saying, "I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what? Now what?” The episode has since been taken down.