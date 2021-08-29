Kanye West finally releases ‘Donda’ (listen)

After multiple delays, listening parties and extended stays in various arenas, Kanye West has finally released new album Donda. The 27-track, 108-minute album features appearances from Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Pop Smoke, Pusha T, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Jay Electronica, The LOX, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Lil Durk, Lil Yachty, Playboi Carti, Baby Keem, Buju Banton, Roddy Ricch, Shenseea, Ty Dolla $ign and more.

During his most recent listening event, Kanye brought out DaBaby (who has been dropped from many festivals after homophobic comments) and Marilyn Manson (who is being sued for sexual assault and abuse); DaBaby's verse that was played at the event did not make the album , Stereogum notes Manson is credited on "Jail" under his real name, Brian Warner.

UPDATE: Kanye posted on social media, writing, "Universal put my album out without my approval and they blocked 'Jail 2' from being on the album," "Jail 2" being the song that features DaBaby (as well as Marilyn Manson). Variety reported that representatives for Universal had no comment, but sources at the company told them the claims were "preposterous." "Jail 2" was added to the album shortly after its initial release.

You can listen to Donda below.

--