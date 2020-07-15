Kanye West has reportedly bailed on his short-lived 2020 presidential run

Kanye West's 2020 presidential bid began with a Tweet on July 4 and continued in a pretty out-there Forbes interview where he said, among other things, that he wanted to run the White House like Wakanda in Black Panther and that Planned Parenthood facilities were "placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work." Unrealistic as his presidential run was, it is now apparently over.

New York Magazine blog The Intelligencer posted last night that Kanye had hired a few campaign specialists to help him get enough signatures for him to get on the ballot in Florida and and other states. But one of those specialists, Steve Kramer, who had been hired to work Florida and South Carolina specifically (and had "overwhelming support to get him on the ballot"), told Intelligencer that "He’s out.”

When asked what happened, Kramer told Intelligencer, "I’ll let you know what I know once I get all our stuff canceled. We had over 180 people out there today,” and added, "I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye. Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level." The Intelligencer also notes that Kanye has now also missed the Nevada deadline too.

Kanye has yet to make an official statement, though; stay tuned.

Of course, Kanye's presidential aspirations were never entirely realistic for 2020, even though some people, Elon Musk and Chance the Rapper included, took him at his word. From the beginning, he'd missed the deadline to be listed as an Independent candidate in North Carolina, Texas, New Mexico, or Indiana, and he hadn't registered with the Federal Election Commission.

UPDATE: TMZ now reports that Kanye actually has filed the first required Federal Election Commission form required, Form 1, Statement of Organization. It declares that the Kanye 2020 committee will serve as the "Principal Campaign Committee" for West, and the party listed is BDY, which, as Kanye told Forbes, stands for Birthday Party.

In order to run, he'd still need to file a second form with the FEC, too, a "Statement of Candidacy," showing he's raised or spent $5000 or more on campaign activity.