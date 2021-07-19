Kanye West holding listening event for new album ‘Donda’

Kanye West is holding a listening event for his new album, Donda, in Atlanta. It happens on Thursday, July 22 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, at 8 PM, and there's a listing for it on Ticketmaster. A presale begins at 3 PM ET today, and tickets go on general sale at 5 PM ET. Pusha T broke the news of the event on his Instagram, as you can see above.

News of the Atlanta event comes as rumors circulate about another listening party Kanye reportedly held for the album, in Las Vegas over the weekend. Justin Laboy, host of RevoltTV's Respectfully Justin, tweeted that Kanye had played the album for him and Justin Laboy, saying that it was due out on Friday and featured Lil Baby:

As Stereogum points out, photographer Nigel D also says he attended a listening party on Sunday at Church LV in Las Vegas:

Stay tuned for more details.