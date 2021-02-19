Kanye West & Kim Kardashian getting divorced

Following reports that the couple's separation was imminent, TMZ reports that Kim Kardashian has filed for a divorce from Kanye West. According to TMZ, Kim is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple's four children, and Kanye is amicable to the arrangement. In addition, neither Kim nor Kanye are contesting a prenuptial agreement, according to TMZ's sources, who say that they're also in the process of reaching a property settlement agreement

Divorce attorney Laura Wasser did the official filing, TMZ says, and according to them the documents don't list a date of separation.

The pair were married on May 24, 2014, at Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. It will be Kanye's first time getting divorced, but Kim has twice before, from music producer Damon Thomas in 2004, and Kris Humphries in 2011, the latter after only 72 days of marriage.

Back in July, Kanye tweeted that he'd "been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for 'prison reform.'" In the tweet that followed, which, like the first, has been deleted, he wrote, "Meek is my man and was respectful That's my dog Kim was out of line I'm worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya'll ain't listen to MJ and now ya'll believe them???"

Later that month, Kim spoke publicly about Kanye's bipolar disorder for the first time.