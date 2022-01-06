Kanye West & Billie Eilish reportedly headlining Coachella 2022; RATM out

The Coachella lineup is usually one of the first to drop at the beginning of the year, but we're still waiting for 2022's, which will be the festival's first edition since 2019 because of Covid cancellations. Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean were set to headline the 2020 edition that never was, but a lot has changed since then. In August it was reported that Ocean had postponed his set to 2023, and in December, Scott was reported to have been pulled from the upcoming lineup after the tragic events at his November Astroworld festival. That left us with Rage Against the Machine, who festival co-founder Paul Tollett previously said were in for 2022. That no longer seems so certain; TMZ recently reported that they dropped off the bill, too.

After days of circulating rumors about who this year's headliners will wind up being, Variety reports that Billie Eilish and Kanye West will headline. According to Variety, they'll play on Saturday and Sunday night, respectively. Billboard agrees that it's Kanye on Sunday, and they also report that he might do another Sunday Service set. However, according to them, Billie is still "in talks to headline the event -- likely Friday." We'll have to wait and see.

Swedish House Mafia were confirmed for the festival's 2022 lineup in October, but whether as a headliner, subheadliner, or somewhere else on the lineup, no one seems to agree. Stay tuned.

Coachella's next edition is currently scheduled for April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022.