Kanye West reportedly playing Rolling Loud Miami

Rolling Loud's Miami edition goes down this weekend, July 23-25 at Hard Rock Stadium, with A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, Post Malone, and more. A source tells Billboard that Kanye West will be performing, too. His frequent collaborator Consequence posted a potential stage design for Miami on social media, with a piece of paper reading "Rolling Loud. Donda. July 25th, 2021." In the caption to the post, which has since been deleted, he wrote "DONDA Experience Rolling Loud Miami, FL 07.25.21 Via KW Summer '21." Stay tuned.

A listening party for Donda, Kanye's new album, happens in Atlanta on Thursday, and it'll stream live on Apple Music. Following rumors, Kanye officially announced the album's release date in an ad for Beats Studio Buds that aired during Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night (7/20). The ad stars Sha’Carri Richardson, who was suspended for a month after testing positive for marijuana, making her ineligible to attend the Olympics.

The YouTube caption reads:

Sha’Carri doesn't need you to let her do anything. Scored and edited by Kanye West

Featured track is “No Child Left Behind”

DONDA is officially out in 48 hours

Donda track "No Child Left Behind." soundtracks the ad, and you can watch it below.