Kanye West thinks Animal Crossing’s new Joe Biden signs are “super fresh”

Nintendo's Switch edition of Animal Crossing, New Horizons, has been keeping plenty of people occupied during pandemic lockdown, Elijah Wood, Mark Hoppus, and Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast included. The game just introduced a new feature that may take away from its appeal as an idyllic escape from the real world, though. As The Verge reports, users can now put up signs supporting the Joe Biden campaign on their islands. There are four designs, the official Biden-Harris logo, a Team Joe logo, a Joe Pride logo, aviator sunglasses in red, white, and blue. You can get them by scanning QR codes through the Nintendo Switch Online app.

A somewhat unlikely supporter of Animal Crossing's new feature has emerged, too: Kanye West. While he's still in the midst of his own incredibly unrealistic presidential bid, which has run into numerous roadblocks as he's been unable to make multiple states' ballots due to alleged fraud, Kanye tweeted in support of the move. "The world needs more Joy," he writes, "this idea is super fresh."

In a new interview with Nick Cannon (whose career has also been marred by controversy this year), Kanye denied reports that he's been working with Republicans to run his presidential campaign. "People keep on saying I think that y'all, you and Republicans, are in cahoots," he said. When Cannon replied that some have said Republicans are "paying you to do what you're doing to be a distraction" during the election, Kanye replied, "Bro, can't nobody pay me. I got more money than Trump."