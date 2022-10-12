Kaonashi and ASkySoBlack announce tour surrounding No Sleep Fest
Modern post-hardcore greats Kaonashi have announced the 'No Sleep Till Houston' tour with support from their shoegazy friends ASkySoBlack, surrounding both band's appearances at Houston's No Sleep Fest (alongside Dare, Duck Duck Goose, Bodybox, Broken Vow, Dr. Acula, fallfiftyfeet, Fromjoy, Hazing Over, Stand Still, The Callous Daoboys, Your Spirit Dies, and more). The tour's final show is in Brooklyn, on December 15 at The Meadows. Ticket info TBA. All dates below.
Kaonashi's Dear Lemon House, You Ruined Me: Senior Year was one of our favorite punk albums of 2021, and bandmate Peter Rono named ASkySoBlack's 2021 EP What Is Yet To Come? one of his favorites of 2021. ASkySoBlack also released their newest LP Autumn In The Water back in April. Read our interview with Kaonashi for more.
Kaonashi/ASkySoBlack -- 2022 Tour Dates
11/26 Harrisburg, PA @ JB Lovedrafts
11/28 Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving Underground
11/29 Cincinatti, OH @ Legends
11/30 Nashville, TN @ Dark Matter
12/3 Houston, TX @ No Sleep Festival
12/6 Orlando, FL @ Will's Pub
12/7 Miami, FL @ Gramp's
12/8 Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
12/10 Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern
12/12 Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506
12/13 Virginia Beach, VA @ Scandals
12/14 Baltimore, MD @ The Crown
12/15 Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows