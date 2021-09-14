Kaonashi launch GoFundMe after trailer, gear, and merch stolen

Pennsylvania self-proclaimed "emo mathcore" band Kaonashi were about to begin their fall tour supporting their recent concept album Dear Lemon House, You Ruined Me: Senior Year with Hail The Sun, Kurt Travis and Body Thief on Tuesday (9/14) when they discovered that their trailer, containing all of their music gear and merchandise, had been stolen. They've launched a GoFundMe to get themselves back up and running again. The GoFundMe reads:

I’m typing this from the van right now. About an hour ago we walked out to the Clarion Hotel & Resort in Anaheim, CA to see our trailer was stolen with all our music gear and merchandise. We’ll be posting a full gear list soon but the trailer is a black 6x10 Homesteader enclosed trailer. Model number: 610IS. Plate number: 168620T. We’re supposed to start a full US tour TODAY that we came all the way from Philadelphia to California for. Please help us, thank you.

Stream Dear Lemon House, You Ruined Me: Senior Year below, and read our interview with the band here.