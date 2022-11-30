Kaonashi share new single “I Hate the Sound of Car Keys,” on tour now

Kaonashi just kicked off a tour with ASkySoBlack earlier this week, and now they've shared a new single, "I Hate the Sound of Car Keys," which picks right up where the heavy, theatrical, chaotic post-hardcore of last year's great Dear Lemon House, You Ruined Me: Senior Year left off. Listen and watch the video below.

Kaonashi's tour with ASkySoBlack hits Brooklyn on December 15 at The Meadows. They also play Bamboozle and the Coheed & Cambria cruise in 2023. All dates are listed below.

Kaonashi -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates

with ASkySoBlack:

11/30 Nashville, TN @ Dark Matter

12/3 Houston, TX @ No Sleep Festival

12/6 Orlando, FL @ Will's Pub

12/7 Miami, FL @ Gramp's

12/8 Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

12/10 Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

12/12 Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

12/13 Virginia Beach, VA @ Scandals

12/14 Baltimore, MD @ The Crown

12/15 Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows

2/1 Subterranean Dissonance Fest Philadelphia, PA

5/5-7 Bamboozle Atlantic City, NJ

10/23/27 Coheed & Cambria's S.S. Neverender Miami, FL