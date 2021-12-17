Kaonashi’s Peter Rono tells us about his 10 favorite albums of 2021

Genre-defying post-hardcore band Kaonashi released Dear Lemon House, You Ruined Me: Senior Year, which we named one of the best punk albums of the year, in May. We talked to the band about the album for its release, and you can stream it below.

They've been out on tour throughout the fall, and tonight (12/17) they're playing NYC, supporting From Autumn to Ashes at Market Hotel. Godseyes are also on the bill, and it's currently sold out.

Now that the year is winding down, we've been asking artists about their favorite music of 2021. Kaonashi vocalist Peter Rono sent us a list of his top ten albums of the year, and you can read that, complete with commentary, below.

--

Peter Rono of Kaonashi's Favorite Albums of 2021

1. The Fool - Bladee

These are some of the catchiest songs I've ever heard from him along with some of his best lyrics. And the music videos were all amazing.

2. Stupid Fruity Swag - David Shawty & Yungster Jack

The overall concept of this album was awesome and the production from Safeguard fit with the theme perfectly. These were some of my most played songs of the year.

3. Chain Gang Halo World - Sickboyrari aka Black Kray

I anticipate every release he does because he always finds a new way to reinvent himself. Feels like his first release with every release. It's very inspiring for me.

4. The Secret Lies with Charlotte 2 - BBY Goyard

The beat selection on this release never ceases to amaze me. I've been listening to this since the day it came out.

5. Hellway - UnityTX

Seeing how far their sound has come, its really awesome to see them just do it even better with this release. Walk With Me is my favorite song on here.

6. Empty Heaven - Mugshot

It's been hard for me to find this style of metalcore and they do it perfectly. Reminds me of going to Lehigh Valley church shows back in 2012. Great production too.

7. mr.siLLyfLow - TisaKorean

He's been around but this instantly became my new favorite rapper of 2021 when I heard this. 1 of 1 personality you can hear all throughout this, which is very important to me.

8. What is Yet to Come? - ASkySoBlack

I heard these songs live for so long that I thought I knew them inside and out. As soon as I heard the recordings, I realized there was so much more going on that I absolutely loved.

9. The Sickness Called Despair - Since My Beloved

Every component of this release has such an old feeling and I love it. But the structure of the songs is my favorite part. They're easy to follow which is hard to find for me with this style of metalcore.

10. A Stillborn Feeling Of Care And Affection That Could Not Become Love - Signs of Spring

The title interested me and I'm so glad I didn't skip over this. It's old melodic metalcore done in a way I've never heard before with production I've never heard before. Loved it.