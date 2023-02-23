Kara Jackson announces debut album, shares “pawnshop”

Chicago-based former National Youth Poet Laureate and singer/songwriter Kara Jackson has announced her debut album, Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love?, that will be out April 14 via September. Kara wrote and recorded demos for the album in her childhood bedroom in the beginning of the pandemic, later enlisting NNAMDÏ, Kaina, and Sen Morimoto to contribute. “There’s so many words on this project," Kara says, "it’s important for me that people know I can write things, maybe in ways they aren’t used to seeing.”

You can listen to "pawnshop" now. It's a ringing indie-country track that she says is “about uncovering how worth is subjective. It’s taking ‘one man’s trash is another man’s treasure’ and reveling in that sentiment, taking pride in the fact that even if people can’t understand your value, only you know how priceless you are.” Listen to "pawnshop" and check out the artwork and tracklist for Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love? below.

WHY DOES THE EARTH GIVE US PEOPLE TO LOVE? TRACKLISTING

recognized

no fun/party

dickhead blues

therapy

pawnshop

brain

free

lily

rat

Why does the earth give us people to love?

curtains

recognize reprise

liquor