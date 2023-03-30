Kara Jackson shares new live video, celebrating debut album with in-stores & shows (2 in NYC)

Chicago singer/songwriter Kara Jackson's debut album Why Does The Earth Give Us People To Love? is due April 14, and she's got some performances lined up to celebrate. She'll do a hometown in-store at Shuga Records on 4/17, followed by a couple NYC appearances: Kara will be doing a performance and signing at Rough Trade on April 19, and later that night she'll perform at Sleepwalk in Brooklyn.

Kata also plays Tallahassee's Word Of South Festival in April and a couple West Coast shows in May. All dates below. Kara also just released a new official live video of her recent single "Pawnshop" and you can check that out too:

Kara Jackson -- 2023 Tour Dates

4/17 Chicago, IL @ Shuga Records

4/19 New York, NY @ Rough Trade NYC

4/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Sleepwalk

4/21 Tallahassee, FL @ Word Of South Festival

5/24 West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour

5/25 Los Angeles, CA @ Stories Books & Cafe