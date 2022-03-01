Karate announce first tour since 2005

Nineties-era Boston post-hardcore/post-rock/emo/indie band Karate have been active lately, reissuing their classic albums via The Numero Group. Now they are getting much more active, having announced their first U.S. tour since 2005. The eight-show run happens in July and hits Cambridge, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, DC, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles. All dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn show happens July 9 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 AM local time.

Grab the Numero Group reissue of Karate's 1998 album The Bed is the Ocean on limited edition splatter vinyl and regular black vinyl in the BV shop.

KARATE - 2022 TOUR DATES:

07/07 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

07/08 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

07/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

07/10 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

07/19 Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

07/20 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

07/21 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

07/22 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex