Karate give vinyl reissues to two classic ’90s albums (pre-order here)

'90s-era post-hardcore/post-rock/emo/indie band Karate have been in the process of finally putting their classic albums up on streaming services, courtesy of Numero Group, and now -- as teased -- the label is putting out vinyl reissues too. The first two being released are the 1996 self-titled LP and 1997's In Place of Real Insight. Those are set to ship in September, and we've got pre-orders up for the s/t on black vinyl and In Place of Real Insight on "gold martini" vinyl in the BrooklynVegan shop right now. Get yours while they last.

Stream both albums below and read more about how the reissues came to be here.

--

--

--

18 Landmark Emo & Post-Hardcore Albums Turning 25 This Year