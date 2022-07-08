Karate played their first shows in 17 years (pics, video, setlist); ‘Time Expired’ box set announced
Nineties-era Boston post-hardcore/post-rock/emo/indie band Karate are back, and began their first tour in 17 years with hometown shows on Wednesday and Thursday at The Sinclair. There was also an invite-only warm-up show on Tuesday at a club they played a lot during their original run, The Middle East.
Their two Sinclair setlists were identical, including "Bass Sounds," "Original Spies," "Small Fires," "This, Plus Slow Song," "There are Ghosts," "Sever," "Diazapam," and more. Check out the setlists from both nights and video of "This, Plus Slow Song," "On Cutting" and "First Release" (via Bradley's Almanac) below.
Meanwhile, Karate have been reissuing their albums via Numero Group and they recently announced a five-LP box set, Time Expired, which includes the Unsolved double LP ("including 3 previously unissued period appropriate tracks on an updated Side D"), Some Boots and Pockets albums, plus a first time vinyl pressing of their Cancel/Sing EP, all "annotated by Geoff Farina’s account of the later years and Andy Hong’s insights into the our recording process during this time." That's out September 30 and you can preorder it on Cacophony splatter vinyl and check out the tracklist below.
You can also pick up Numero Group vinyl reissues of Karate's self-titled and The Bed is in the Ocean.
Karate play Brooklyn on Saturday (7/9) at Music Hall of Williamsburg, with Helms opening.
Karate @ The Sinclair 7/6/2022 (same setlist for 7/8)
1. Bass Sounds
2. If You Can Hold Your Breath
3. There Are Ghosts
4. Gasoline
5. Diazapam
6. Small Fires
7. First Release
8. Original Spies
9. Water
10. Operation: Sand
11. Sever
12. This, Plus Slow Song
13. On Cutting
14. Today or Tomorrow
15. The New Hangout Condition
16. New Martini
encore:
17. This Day Next Year
18. ---- (aka Melnea Cass)
Karate - Time Expired tracklist:
A: Unsolved
1 Small Fires
2 The Lived-But-Yet-Named
3 Sever
B: Unsolved
4 The Roots And The Ruins
5 Number Six
6 One Less Blues
7 The Halo Of The Strange
C: Unsolved
8 The Angels Just Have To Show
9 This Day Next Year
D: Unsolved
10 Get Reborn (Rehearsal)
11 Old Code (Rehearsal)
12 The Angels Just Have to Show (Rehearsal)
E: Cancel/Sing
13 Cancel
F: Cancel/Sing
14 Sing
G: Some Boots
15 Original Spies
16 First Release
17 Ice Or Ground?
18 Remain Relaxed
H: Some Boots
19 In Hundreds
20 Airport
21 Baby Teeth
22 South
I: Pockets
23 With Age
24 Water
25 “The State I’m In” Aka “Goode Buy From Cobbs Creek Park”
26 Cacophony
J: Pockets
27 Alingual
28 Tow Truck
29 Pines
30 Concrete