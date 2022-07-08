Karate played their first shows in 17 years (pics, video, setlist); ‘Time Expired’ box set announced

Nineties-era Boston post-hardcore/post-rock/emo/indie band Karate are back, and began their first tour in 17 years with hometown shows on Wednesday and Thursday at The Sinclair. There was also an invite-only warm-up show on Tuesday at a club they played a lot during their original run, The Middle East.

Their two Sinclair setlists were identical, including "Bass Sounds," "Original Spies," "Small Fires," "This, Plus Slow Song," "There are Ghosts," "Sever," "Diazapam," and more. Check out the setlists from both nights and video of "This, Plus Slow Song," "On Cutting" and "First Release" (via Bradley's Almanac) below.

Meanwhile, Karate have been reissuing their albums via Numero Group and they recently announced a five-LP box set, Time Expired, which includes the Unsolved double LP ("including 3 previously unissued period appropriate tracks on an updated Side D"), Some Boots and Pockets albums, plus a first time vinyl pressing of their Cancel/Sing EP, all "annotated by Geoff Farina’s account of the later years and Andy Hong’s insights into the our recording process during this time." That's out September 30 and you can preorder it on Cacophony splatter vinyl and check out the tracklist below.

You can also pick up Numero Group vinyl reissues of Karate's self-titled and The Bed is in the Ocean.

Karate play Brooklyn on Saturday (7/9) at Music Hall of Williamsburg, with Helms opening.

Karate @ Middle East 7/5/2022

Bass Sounds

If You Can Hold Your Breath

Gasoline

Diazapam

Small Fires

First Release

This Day Next Year

Original Spies

Water

Operation: Sand

Sever

This, Plus Slow Song

On Cutting

Today or Tomorrow

The New Hangout Condition

New Martini

Encore:

There Are Ghosts

----

Karate @ The Sinclair 7/6/2022 (same setlist for 7/8)

1. Bass Sounds

2. If You Can Hold Your Breath

3. There Are Ghosts

4. Gasoline

5. Diazapam

6. Small Fires

7. First Release

8. Original Spies

9. Water

10. Operation: Sand

11. Sever

12. This, Plus Slow Song

13. On Cutting

14. Today or Tomorrow

15. The New Hangout Condition

16. New Martini

encore:

17. This Day Next Year

18. ---- (aka Melnea Cass)

attachment-karate-time-expired loading...

Karate - Time Expired tracklist:

A: Unsolved

1 Small Fires

2 The Lived-But-Yet-Named

3 Sever

B: Unsolved

4 The Roots And The Ruins

5 Number Six

6 One Less Blues

7 The Halo Of The Strange

C: Unsolved

8 The Angels Just Have To Show

9 This Day Next Year

D: Unsolved

10 Get Reborn (Rehearsal)

11 Old Code (Rehearsal)

12 The Angels Just Have to Show (Rehearsal)

E: Cancel/Sing

13 Cancel

F: Cancel/Sing

14 Sing

G: Some Boots

15 Original Spies

16 First Release

17 Ice Or Ground?

18 Remain Relaxed

H: Some Boots

19 In Hundreds

20 Airport

21 Baby Teeth

22 South

I: Pockets

23 With Age

24 Water

25 “The State I’m In” Aka “Goode Buy From Cobbs Creek Park”

26 Cacophony

J: Pockets

27 Alingual

28 Tow Truck

29 Pines

30 Concrete