Karen Dalton documentary out soon ft Nick Cave, Angel Olsen, more (watch the trailer)

The life and music of folk great Karen Dalton is explored in a new documentary, Karen Dalton: In My Own Time. Directed by Robert Yapkowitz & Richard Peete, the film features rare archival performance footage of Dalton, who died in 1993, as well as new interviews with Nick Cave, Vanessa Carlton, Dalton's daughter Abralyn Baird, Woodstock founder Michael Lang, Lacy J. Dalton, Peter Walker, Peter Stampfel and more.

The film also features handwritten poetry and journals read by Angel Olsen, and an original score by Julia Holter. It premiered at the 2020 DOC NYC virtual film fest and will be in theaters October 1 followed by a digital release on November 16. The trailer for the film has just been released and you can watch that below.