Kari Faux announces new LP feat. Gangsta Boo, Big K.R.I.T., more, shares new song, touring with Big Boi

Little Rock rapper Kari Faux has announced a new LP, REAL B*TCHES DON'T DIE!, due May 26 via drink sum wtr (pre-order). The album was primarily produced by Kari's partner Phoenix, with additional production credits from 2forwOyNE and Park Ave. It also features contributions by Big K.R.I.T., Jazz Cartier, Devin the Dude, TheMIND, Phoelix, and the late Gangsta Boo. Kari says of the album:

After years of subjecting myself to 'industry standards' and becoming completely depressed by them, I decided to go home, which was completely grounding. This album is my best work yet and it's an homage to the loved ones I've lost, Southern rap and my ability to alchemize pain that would break some people. My friend and collaborator, TheMIND, convinced me to go to Chicago and work with him and Phoelix. Phoelix and I ultimately fell in love over the course of making this album and that love is in every fiber of this album.

REAL B*TCHES DON'T DIE! features previously released singles "TURNIN' HEADS (feat. Big K.R.I.T.)" and "ME FIRST," and today Kari shares "MAKE A WISH." The newest single pairs Kari's confident verses with a 2000s-throwback beat with chill snaps and echoing synths. Listen to "MAKE A WISH" and check out the artwork and tracklist for REAL B*TCHES DON'T DIE! below.

Kari also has upcoming shows, including three Northeast dates with Big Boi. She and Big Boi hit NYC's Brooklyn Bowl on May 30. All dates are listed below.

REAL B*TCHES DON'T DIE! Tracklisting

1. REAL B*TCHES DON'T DIE!

2. H-TOWN

3. ME FIRST

4. GEMINI+

5. TURNIN' HEADS (feat. Big K.R.I.T.)

6. MONEY ANGELS (feat. Jazz Cartier)

7. DOG (feat. Devin the Dude)

8. WHITE CAPRICE (feat. Gangsta Boo)

9. MAKE A WISH

10. THANK YOU!

11. PAST LIFE (feat. Phoelix & TheMIND)

12. DRUNK WORDS, SOBER THOUGHTS

13. BORROWED TIME

Kari Faux -- 2023 Tour Dates

5/29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl*

5/30 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl*

6/1 - Washington, D.C. @ The Bullpen*

6/28 - Milwaukee, MI @ Summerfest (UScellular Connection Stage)

9/22 - Bentonville, AR @ Format Festival

* - w/ Big Boi