Kari Faux announces North American tour, including Brooklyn with Digable Planets

Kari Faux released a new album, REAL B*TCHES DON'T DIE! in May, and the Arkansas rapper has now announced a tour supporting it. The North American trek kicks off in August and runs through the fall, including appearances at Indianapolis's Chreece Festival and home-state FORMAT Festival. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 7, at 10am, and you can see all dates below.

Kari stops in NYC on August 11 at Prospect Park Bandshell to play BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!'s free "Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Weekend" with Digable Planets. The weekend also features a screening of the film Brown Sugar.

Kari Faux -- 2023 Live Dates

7/8 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Pride

8/3 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage - Vinyl

8/4 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

8/5 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

8/8 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

8/9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

8/11 - Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

8/12 - Washington, DC @ The Howard

8/23 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

8/24 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

8/26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Chreece Festival

8/29 - Columbus, OH @ The Basement

8/30 - Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

8/31 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

9/13 - Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

9/14 - Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room at House of Blues

9/16 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage

9/20 - New Orleans, LA @ Parish at House of Blues

9/22 - Bentonville, AR @ Format Festival

10/26 - Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

10/27 - Tacoma, WA @ Alma

10/29 - Portland, OR @ Polaris

11/1 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

11/2 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium

11/5 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

11/6 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo at House of Blues

11/7 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo