Kari Faux shares new song “ME FIRST” & Jersey club remix by UNIIQU3

Rapper Kari Faux has shared "Me First," a confident anthem with clever bars and a super-catchy hook. The song comes with a cheeky, self-referential music video directed by CT Robert. Kari says of the song, "'ME FIRST' is an affirmation. It’s a reminder not to neglect your own needs in hopes of being liked or accepted. It’s really a self-love bop for the twerkers. Get into it!" Check out "Me First" below.

Also released today is a Jersey club remix of "Me First" by UNIIQU3, who says, “I loved the lyrics of the song. I'm all about self confidence so it was cool flipping this into a club track.“ Stream that below too.

The press release says "Me First" is "a taste of what is to come from Kari later this year," so hopefully that means a new project. Her last was 2020's Lowkey Superstar.