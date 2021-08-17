Kari Faux partners with Don Giovanni for ‘Lowkey Superstar Deluxe,’ shares new song
Rapper/singer Kari Faux has announced a deluxe edition of last year's very good Lowkey Superstar, with four new songs, three remixes, and features from J.I.D, Smino, Yung Baby Tate, Deante' Hitchcock, and Jazz Cartier. It comes out September 24 via Don Giovanni Records and Kari's own Lowkey Superstar Records (pre-order), and the first single is the melodic, future-soul of "Too Much, Too Fast" (ft. Deante' Hitchcock), which Kari says "is about a new relationship that could have potential, but each person’s wants is different: one wants to get close quickly, but the other really just wants sex." Listen below.
Tracklist
01. While God Was Sleepin’... (Remix) (feat. J.I.D)
02. StickUP! (Remix) (feat. Jazz Cartier)
03. Skit
04. McGrady
05. Actors, Rappers & Wrestlers
06. Freakin’ N’ Ballin’ (An Ode to Big Corey)
07. Look @ That (Remix) (feat. Yung Baby Tate)
08. Chattin’ Shit
09. Mo’ Liquor (feat. Smino)
10. Trouble
11. Too Much, Too Fast (feat. Deante’ Hitchcock)
12. Rapunzel