Karma to Burn’s Will Mecum, RIP

Will Mecum, guitarist for instrumental stoner rock band Karma to Burn, died on Thursday, April 29. Word began to spread Thursday night and the band confirmed it today: "Dear friends, we come with very heavy hearts to tell you that Will Mecum is no longer with us. Earlier this week, Will suffered a traumatic head injury from an accidental fall. On the evening of April 29th, Will passed on to the next realm. His spirit will live on through his music, and as an organ donor his spirit will live through others who may need help. Words cannot describe how much we appreciated the amount of love and support all of you showed the band throughout the years, it was truly an honor to share the experience of celebrating Will's riffs all over the world. Rest in Power, Will."

Will formed Karma to Burn with bassist Rich Mullins and drummer Nathan Limbaugh in 1994 in Morgantown WV, and signed with Roadrunner for their self-titled debut album which was their only album to feature a dedicated vocalist. Following two more albums (1999's Wild Wonderful Purgatory and 2001's Almost Heathen), Karma to Burn disbanded but they reformed in 2009 and went on to make three more albums (including 2014's Arch Station), and released the Mountain Czar EP in 2016. Earlier this year K2B released Thee Rabbit Hole, an album of demos.

Rest in power, Will.