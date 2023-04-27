Karol G announces US stadium tour (MetLife Stadium)

Colombian pop/reggaeton star Karol G has announced the "MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO" tour. The stadium dates hit six cities in August and September: Las Vegas, Pasadena, Miami, Houston, Dallas, and East Rutherford, NJ.

The East Rutherford show is at MetLife Stadium on September 7. Tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program, with registration open now through Sunday, April 30 at 11:59 PM ET. The Verified Fan Prseale begins Wednesday, May 3, and any remaining tickets will go on general sale Friday, May 4 at noon.

KAROL G: 2023 TOUR

Fri Aug 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Fri Aug 18 – Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl

Fri Aug 25 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Tue Aug 29 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sat Sep 02 – Dallas, TX – Cotton Bowl

Thu Sep 07 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

See pictures from Karol's 2022 show at Barclays Stadium below.