Kassa Overall announces album ft. Danny Brown, Wiki, Vijay Iyer & more, shares new song

After signing to Warp Records and sharing "Ready To Ball" earlier this month, multitalented rapper and drummer Kassa Overall has announced new album. Animals is due May 26 via Warp (pre-order). The album is stacked with cool guest appearances including Danny Brown, Wiki, Vijay Iyer, Laura Mvula, Francis and the Lights, Lil B, Shabazz Palaces, and more. Kassa says of the album:

We call ourselves humans, right? But we kind of do animalistic shit towards each other. We justify immorality by almost stripping people of their humanity. He's an animal, so we can treat him as such. All these different kinds of little questions in these songs point to questions about humanity: am I free? Or am I a circus animal? These questions intersect with the way I think about race.

Kassa shared new single "Make My Way Back Home" today, with features from Nick Hakim and Theo Croker. The song is characteristically jazzy, propelled by a piano- and drum-forward instrumental underneath reflective verses. "Make My Way Back Home" comes with a music video directed by *Uncanny. Watch it and check out the artwork and tracklist for Animals below.

Kassa Overall has also has his "Ready To Ball" tour coming up, including shows in Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and more. The tour comes to Brooklyn on June 15 at Baby's All Right. Tickets for all dates are available now, and all dates are listed below.

Kassa Overall, Animals loading...

ANIMALS Tracklist

01. Anxious Anthony (feat. Anthony Ware)

02. Ready To Ball

03. Clock Ticking (feat. Danny Brown & Wiki)

04. Still Ain’t Find Me (feat. Tomoki Sanders, Bendji Allonce, Mike King & Ian Finklestein)

05. Make My Way Back Home (feat. Nick Hakim & Theo Croker)

06. The Lava Is Calm (feat. Theo Croker)

07. No It Ain’t (feat. Andrae Murchison)

08. So Happy (feat. Laura Mvula & Francis and the Lights)

09. It’s Animals

10. Maybe We Can Stay (feat. J. Hoard)

11. The Score Was Made (feat. Vijay Iyer)

12. Going Up (feat. Lil B, Shabazz Palaces & Francis and the Lights)

Kassa Overall —- 2023 Tour Dates

May 04 - House of Blues - New Orleans, LA*

May 07 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC*

May 9 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN*

May 10 - Minglewood Hall - Memphis, TN*

May 11 - Delmar Hall - St. Louis, MO*

June 06 - Empty Bottle - Chicago, IL

June 07 - Marble Bar - Detroit, MI

June 08 - TD Music Hall at Allied Music Centre - Toronto, ON

June 10 - Love, Velma at The Mod House - Ellenville, NY

June 12 - The Falcon - Marlboro, NY

June 13 - The Lounge at World Cafe Live - Philadelphia, PA

June 14 - Creative Alliance - Baltimore, MD

June 15 - Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY

June 16 - CapitalBop - Washington, DC

June 23 - Zebulon - Los Angeles, CA

August 12 - We Out Here Festival - Dorset, UK

August 27 - THING Festival - Port Townsend, WA

Sept 14-16 - by:Larm - Oslo, Norway

* = supporting Digable Planets