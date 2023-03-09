Kassa Overall signs to Warp, announces North American tour (hear “Ready To Ball”)

Seattle drummer/producer/emcee Kassa Overall has signed to Warp Records, and celebrating the announcement he's released "Ready To Ball," his first single for the label. "Ready To Ball" combines cutting verses with chromatic jazz piano, immersive samples and harmonies, and dense percussion. The song employs live acoustic and electronic sounds pieced together "collage-style," with impassioned lyrics about chasing money. Kassa says:

On an emotional level, the song is really dealing with feelings of jealousy. It's also an affirmation, to not get lost in the hustle of upward mobility. How bad do we want the shiny things? How much will we bend ourselves to get them? At times I feel like, damn bro, it's so much of a struggle and a hustle to just keep it going that I don't have time to make sure my mental health and my soul is cool. That's basically the polarity right there.

Kassa's last full-length album was 2020's I THINK I'M GOOD, although he's released a couple singles since. Listen to "Ready To Ball" below.

Kassa also announced a headlining North American tour in June, following his run opening for Digable Planets. The tour includes stops in Chicago, Toronto, Baltimore, Los Angeles, and more. See all dates below.

The tour includes an NYC show on June 15 at Baby's All Right. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10am local.

Kassa Overall —- 2023 Tour Dates

May 04 - House of Blues - New Orleans, LA*

May 07 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC*

May 9 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN*

May 10 - Minglewood Hall - Memphis, TN*

May 11 - Delmar Hall - St. Louis, MO*

June 06 - Empty Bottle - Chicago, IL

June 07 - Marble Bar - Detroit, MI

June 08 - TD Music Hall at Allied Music Centre - Toronto, ON

June 10 - Love, Velma at The Mod House - Ellenville, NY

June 12 - The Falcon - Marlboro, NY

June 13 - The Lounge at World Cafe Live - Philadelphia, PA

June 14 - Creative Alliance - Baltimore, MD

June 15 - Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY

June 16 - CapitalBop - Washington, DC

June 23 - Zebulon - Los Angeles, CA

*Supporting Digable Planets